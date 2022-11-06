By Jimitota Onoyume

International environmentalist and rights activist, Alhaji Musa Saidu has reiterated his appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to provide assistance to Bayelsa state to help cushion the effect of the devastating flood in the state.

Saidu who is the Coordinator and Special Envoy , Ecology and Marine , Africa of the International rights Commission, IHRC, said the flood was a reoccurring problem in the state, pleading that the federal government should support the state to find a permanent solution to it.

He recalled that in the 90s the late Emir of Kano ,Ado Bayero and several others , including himself were among those invited to raise funds to address the problem, adding that as the leader of Arewa consultative forum then , he donated two hundred thousand naira.

He said it had become necessary for the federal government to urgently intervene, stressing that the problem was beyond the capacity of the Bayelsa state government to handle alone.

He also lashed at a recent comment by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq on the flood situation in Bayelsa state where she sounded like she was downplaying the sad situation.

Alleging that the Minister overstepped her bounds, Saidu said her job line as a Minister does not include assessing flood situation but that of the Ministry of Environment, adding that President Buhari should ignore her and wade into the problem to address it permanently.

He said it was unfortunate that the Minister who had a history with Port Harcourt , precisely in Warri street, could dismiss a major flood situation in Rivers and Bayelsa states the way she did, adding that she had not even visited the two states to sympathise with the situation.

He also advised residents of Bayelsa and other areas that were displaced by the flood to ensure they fumigate their houses before moving in again.

” 1999 or so some communities in Ogbia local government area Bayelsa, was among areas flooded in the state. We were invited over the issue. As leader of Arewa consultative forum, I donated two hundred thousand naira then. The former Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, , who was also invited and represented by one of the sons made donation. The flood in Bayelsa has been a perennial problem. The federal government should step in to assist the state.

“I came out as Arewa leader to cry out to the federal government to support Bayelsa state to address the flood recently. And I am appealing again. Something should be done to mitigate the problem.

” I was shocked the Minister who had a history with Port Harcourt, Warri street , never came to sympathise with the people. Something should be done to mitigate the problem.

“Her statement on the flood was very wrong. I think the federal government should relieve her of her position. Buhari is a friend of Niger Delta. Before he came into office he was a regular guest to events in the region.

“Northerners in Bayelsa are suffering. They can’t come in or go out. A litre of fuel is one thousand naira.

“Federal government should do something. It is not late to still intervene in the Bayelsa flood. Federal government should also reassess the company doing the East West road and if the government is not satisfied it can re award the job. “

Alhaji Saidu also lauded President Buhari for responding positively to appeals not to wind up the amnesty programme in his tenure.

“We thank President Buhari for listening to our appeal on the amnesty programme. I thank Buhari for listening , he is finishing strong “

