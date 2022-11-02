By Solomon Nwoke

Road Safety Corps handball teams, the Safety Shooters and Safety Babes coach, Bala Mohammed Khalid has eulogized his team for their resilience in this year’s Prudent Energy Handball Premier league ending today at the Indoor Sports Hall of the University of Lagos.

Both teams, the male and female teams have been consistent with their performances in the league. While the male team, the Safety Shooters are comfortably seated in the second position behind the league leaders, Kano Pillars, their female side are maintaining their unbeaten runs in the category.

The 2020 league champion yesterday defeated the Police Machine 21-17 after whitewashing De Defenders 34-14 the previous day in what could be termed a rivalry derby between the two Abuja based teams.

The Safety Shooters garnered 56points from 18 games win out of 20 for the second place behind the league leaders, Kano Pillars who won all 20 matches and having 60 points, just as arc rivals, Niger United are placed third with 51 points after winning 15 matches , drew one and lost four games

The Safety Babes in the female category mauled the Benue Queens by 36- 15 thereby winning all 16 matches with 48 points while Defender won 14 out of 16 games for a total of 44 points, just as Rima Queens are there with 37 points having won 10 matches out of 16.

But reacting to their achievements, coach Bala rated his teams high saying, ” this is one of our best outings in this league. The Safety Babes have been having an unbeaten runs from the first phase of the league till the end of this second phase”.

” Our watch words have been hard work, discipline and perseverance. They have been maintaining cool heads and remain resilient. We at the Federal Road Safety Corps are happy with our performance in the league this year”.

Coach Bala who doubles as the Technical Director of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) commended those sponsors, Prudent Energy for their sponsorship over the last five years while wishing that they renew their sponsorship. He also lauded the level up of competitiveness of all the teams and as well the officiating officials

