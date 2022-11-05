By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has disclosed that rural development is a major component of his economic blueprint.

Eno who spoke weekend at Ibesikpo Asutan Local government Council during the occasion of official adoption of PDP candidates by a political group under the aegis of “5 over 5” initiative, reiterated that his blueprint titled: “ARISE agenda”, would pay great attention to the renovation reactivation and building of Primary Health Care centres in the 329 wards of the state.

He also disclosed his plan to institute a free Health Care delivery scheme for the elderly to complement the existing health policies put in place for the elderly people under the current administration.

He noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration has made huge investments in the health sector especially in secondary, and assured that the next administration would strengthen the effort by focusing on the Primary Health Care to ensure the rural dwellers have access to quality healthcare services.

The PDP gubernatorial flagbearer, pointed out that his first political appointment as

Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Hotels and Tourism Board was given to him during the administration of Obong Victor Attah, who is a son of Ibesikpo Asutan.

While assuring that he would remain eternally grateful to Obong Attah and the people of Ibesikpo Asutan, Eno, added: “We will run an all inclusive government, we will listen to the elders, seek counsel from the traditional fathers, and all stakeholders.

” We’ll continue to empower the youths, women, for the developement of the state. We will adopt the international developement approach by partnering with communities, creating Agricultural and ICT hubs.

“I want to commend this group (5 over) for this initiative and endorsement of all PDP candidates. And I assure them that we will not betray their trust and mandate”

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Finance, Linus Nkan expressed confidence that Pastor Umo Eno has the capacity to pilot the affairs of the state having succeesfully managed his private business for many years, stressing that the people supports his choice as the next governor of the state.

In his brief remarks, the Director-General of

5 over 5 Initiative, Etubom Jackson, described the group as a ‘movement” and assured that the members are believers and strong crusaders of the PDP.

He promised that the group would canvass for votes at the grassroots to ensure victory for all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Others who gave goodwill messages during the political event were the member representing Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency, Hon. Aniekan Uko, Chairman of Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Mrs. Akon Michael, and the Paramount Ruler, Edidem III, Clement F. Ekpenyong.

