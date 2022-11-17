By Otu Nkpoidet

Ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, adventurer Ron Rutland has been handed the whistle of the opening match.

Having started his latest epic journey at Eden Park on 12 November, he will cycle across 25 countries and ride 22,000km to deliver the precious whistle, raising money for ChildFund Rugby along the way.

Rutland will be aiming to reach the French capital within 300 days, presenting the Rugby World Cup whistle to local rugby communities of 25 countries and raising money for ChildFund Rugby on his journey.

He will cycle within 10 participating nations (New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, USA, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England and France) and will expect to arrive in Saint-Denis on 7 September, 2023 on the eve of the opening match between France and New Zealand.

Rutland said: “This will be the fourth consecutive time I have cycled from one Rugby World Cup to the next and raising funds for social impact has become the central focus of these adventures over the years.

Childfund Rugby is transforming the lives of thousands of kids around the world through rugby and the Race to Rugby World Cup will support their amazing work around the globe.

“I am also looking forward to showing the whistle to local rugby communities along my ride and cycling the equivalent of half the distance around the world under mostly my own power.”

