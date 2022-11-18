By Theodore Opara

THE leadership of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, has described as illegal the activities of the caretaker committee, which is constituted by the Lagos State government to collect levies from its members. According to Alhaji Musa Mohammed, Executive National President of RTEAN, “the union had already instituted a case before the National Industrial Court, Lagos, challenging what it described as the state government’s illegal or unlawful action.”

The president said that his members had been compelled to buy the union’s tickets despite the suspension of operations. According to him, “the committee had hijacked our operations because it is the same thing that we are doing that the committee that the government set up is also doing.” NAN recalls that the state government on September 29 suspended all activities of RTEAN and dissolved the union’s elected executive members in the state following some pockets of violence recorded in Ojo and Lagos Island same day.

It should also be noted that, prior to the ban, the RTEAN leadership announced the suspension of one of its Lagos State Vice-Chairmen, Mr. Oluwaseyi Bamgbose, popularly known as “student,” for allegedly inciting unrest in the association. He added that Bamgbose was organizing protests demanding the removal of RTEAN’s State Chairman, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, who also doubles as the association’s national president. Consequently, Mr. Sola Giwa, the special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on transportation, announced on Thursday the constitution of a 35-man Caretaker Committee to take over the union’s activities. Heading the caretaker committee is Alhaji Sulaiman Raji, the Oniba of Iba Kingdom, while Bamgbose was chosen as deputy chairman.

