By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Claimants, on behalf of Omobo branch of Odunburu Ruling House of Itire have threatened to initiate a contempt proceeding against the Onitire of Itire, Oba Tajudeen Ishola Odubiyi, who was installed recently and the Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area, LGA,, Emmanuel Bamgboye, before the High Court of Lagos State sitting in Ikeja.

The contempt proceeding followed alleged disregard to an injunction issued by the state High Court against all parties in a suit no: ID/3669GCNW/2017, which asked parties to maintain status quo pending determination of the matter.

Before the threat to commence the said contempt proceeding against the monarch and the Mushin council boss the claimants, namely: Walim Irawo, Teslim Apena, Rasheed Apena, Taiwo Ogundipe, Mrs. Afusat Williams, and Jimoh Irawo; (suing for themselves and GA Chairman, had in their final written addresses before the court presided over by Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, prayed the judge for “A declaration that Omobo is a branch in Odunburu Ruling House.

“A declaration that Odunburu Ruling House is made up of seven branches, namely; Lesho, Owunro, Aina, Abija Eru, Ejolabi, Omobo, Oluwole, and Orebiyi.

“A declaration that the claimants are descendants of Omobo branch of Odunburu Ruling House.

“A declaration that the 1st claimant, being a descendant of Odunburu Ruling House, is entitled to be considered eligible to contest for the said stool of Onitire of Itire.

“An order on injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants from acting on public notice published on January 16, 2017, or carrying out any exercise to fill the vacant stool of Onitire, pending the determination of the suit.”

The claimants had approached the court through a Writ of Summons dated April 18, 2017.

But due to the order issued by Justice Pinheiro on October 10, 2018, the claimants amended the Writ of Summons dated October 18, 2018.

The trial commenced on December 8, 2020, and while the trial lasted, the claimants relied on their Amended Statement of Claim dated October 19, 2018.

The Defendants in the suit are: Adisa Olatunji, The Chairman, Mushin LGA of Lagos State, The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, The Executive Governor of Lagos State, and the Attorney General of Lagos State.

However, it was reported that the defendants went ahead this past weekend on Saturday, November 5, to install Tajudeen Ishola Odubiyi, as Onitire of Itire Land, despite ongoing suit and existing injunction.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned until November 28, 2022, for the adoption of final addresses.

