By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of its cardinal duties of empowering the Girl/Women, Rotary International District 9110 Nigeria has concluded plans to empower 250 girls/women in Lagos and Ogun States.

District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110 Nigeria, Rotn Omotunde Lawson, while speaking at the flag off ceremony of Girl/Women Empowerment Initiative 2022/2023 in Lagos disclosed that, the aim is geared towards taking care of Nigerian girls and women.

According to her, Rotary International is saddled to empower the girls and women adding as the first female District Governor, it is pertinent that she ensures the theme is upheld.

“Girls and women have been marginalized for too long in various aspects. When you empower a girl child, you empower the whole nation because these girls are endowed to multitask and they have the strength to carry on.

“The girls are there to support the family and many of these women are bread winners and this is very evidence during the COVID-19 pandemic. These women used the period to upskill themselves to support their families.

“For this empowerment programme, 250 women would be engaged in training for three months in five centres including Lagos and Ogun States as the District covers both States. They have been given the form to choose their choice course.

“After the conclusion of their training, we will empower a quarter of them and give them start up kits and there is fund available for young entrepreneurs who want to access loan to upgrade their businesses and the loans are refundable.

“Our girls can improve the economy situation of Nigeria if their needs are prioritized. They bring value to our society if they are taken off the streets.

“Other areas Rotary is concerned is to give girls vaccination against cervical cancer, it is commonest cancer in women and it is the only form of cancer that could be preventable by vaccination.

“This vaccination is for girls between ages 12 and 14 years when they are sexually active and this vaccination empowers them for life.

“We have vaccinated about 2000 girls in the past and we are considering 1000 girls again for vaccination from both public and private schools.

“We have advanced in taking care of women especially when they do not have the capacity to take care of their health and this we do by conducting free fibroid surgery for women in Lagos and Ogun States”, she concluded.

Also speaking, Director, Lagos State Agency for Mass Education, Oluwakemi Kalesanwo, said, the three core activities of the Agency include Mass Literacy, Continue Education as well as Vocational Training.

According to her, “Lagos State government provides the facilities, structure and the infrastructure for training for the period of three, six and nine months.

She however advised the students to take advantage of the training and ensure that they choose a centre that is closer to them.

In her reaction, Bisi Taiwo, Chairperson, Women and Girls Empowerment Committee of Rotary District 9110, Nigeria, said, the expectation is that the beneficiaries of the training would learn a lot within the period.

“There is monitoring mechanism in place to ensure that these women and girls are empowered and equipped with the various skills.

“We have four centres including Agege, Ikorodu, Epe and Yaba area of Lagos state and Ogun state. The courses include Catering, Make up and Gele, Fashion design, Leather works and Ankara Crafts as well as Event Planning and Management”, she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Gift Ubani, a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, said, “I signed in for Fashion and Designing, I wanted to learn a skill that could be useful wherever I go.

“It is not only about what you study at the University, the skills acquisition is also important, everyone needs to have either a soft or hard skill.

“Nowadays, fashion has entered another level and it trends every time. Ladies love fashion and people keep the social life on”, she said.

The training is expected to kick off in December for three months.

