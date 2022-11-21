Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that Brazil, Argentina, and France have the biggest chances of winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo, in a statement, noted that his team also had enormous chances to win the tournament but emphasized momentum needs to be developed from the first game against Ghana.

The Portuguese star confirmed his readiness to take part in the World Cup, indicating that he has already recovered, and feels ready to play in his fullest capacity.

According to Ronaldo, winning the World Cup would be magical, adding that it is what his team will be out for.

As for the teams nominated to take the cup home, Ronaldo said that Brazil, Argentina and France have the best chances, as well as Spain and Germany, not to mention that in UEFA Euro 2016 the Portuguese team was able to surprise and impose ourselves.

The Portuguese national team will play in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Group H with the national teams of Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea, starting its campaign by playing against Ghana next Thursday at Stadium 974. (QNA)

