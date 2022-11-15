By Efosa Taiwo

Portugal midfielder Joao Mario has said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s rift with Manchester United will not affect the country’s World Cup campaign.

Ronaldo, in a television interview with journalist Piers Morgan, lashed out at his club Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag.

The interview has since generated reactions from fans and ex-players with Man United announcing they will take a decision on the matter soon.

“I don’t see a problem with the timing [of Ronaldo’s interview] so it’s fine for us,” Joao Mario told a news conference on Tuesday.

I don’t think it puts further pressure on him or on us. We’re used to dealing with great pressure.

“It’s not the first time that a player comes to the national team having a problem with his club. One of the advantages is that we put everything to the side when being here. When we get to the national team, it’s another working group and we try to focus on what’s most important

“The headlines are always about him [Ronaldo]. Honestly, every time we come to the national team the first questions asked are always about Ronaldo.

“The focus is always on him, and we are used to that.”

