Cristiano Ronaldo

By Biodun Busari

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has allegedly enrolled his children at Saint Julians College, in Carcavelo, Portugal.

The move has been a major point in the direction that Ronaldo may leave the Premier League club to join the Portuguese league after World Cup.

Vanguard reported yesterday how the 37-year-old five times Ballon d‘Or winner said he had no respect for United’s manager, Erik ten Hag in an interview at the weekend.

According to reports from Portugal on Monday, many clubs have been showing interest in signing him, but he might be heading to his home country after the biggest soccer festival in Qatar.

And whilst United consider what action they are going to take, Sapo Desporto claims that the player has already set the wheels in motion to relocate to Portugal.

“SAPO Desporto knows that the Portuguese international has just enrolled his children at Saint Julians College, in Carcavelos,” the outlet reports.

“In addition, the star of the Portugal team has bought a mansion in Cascais and has already hired all the staff to help with the housework.

“Nothing is known about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future yet, but a return to Portugal to represent his Sporting, the club that formed him, is not to be ruled out.

“This is, at least, one of the wishes of his mother, Dolores Aveiro, as well as Ronaldo himself, who admitted to wanting to end his career with the Lions.”

