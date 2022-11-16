By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria-based healthtech, roHealth has partnered with SignalADoc, a telehealth platform to bring healthcare services closer to people in Nigeria irrespective of locations.

Speaking on the new collaboration, Founder & CEO, roHealth, Olalekan Olude said that they are redefining a future where health solutions are tailored to each employee’s needs.

“We want to enable Africa’s leading startups and multinationals to build the best place to work—with a focus on flexible health benefits. SignalADoc is the latest partner we have on board to help advance this goal with their wellness deals—and it’s amazing to have them on board.”

“We are empowering leading businesses across Africa to build a healthy workforce. We leverage technology to enable businesses to provide health benefits to their talents—all tailored to their preference. Our goal is to make it easy for businesses to build a diverse team across multiple African countries without compromising on health benefits.

“As a diverse team ourselves, we’re inspired by the vision of thousands of businesses with a healthy, happy and satisfied workforce spread across multiple locations in Africa. We believe that with roHealth, the modern employee can achieve a balance between work and life with our flexible, adaptable benefits.”

Corroborating his views, Partnerships Manager, roHealth, Christian Eni-Ikeh said: “Our collaboration with SignalADoc drives us a step closer to our goal of providing flexible benefits to Africans—and this is why we are very excited about it. With this partnership, we can provide more wellness deals to our customers at very affordable rates. How exciting!”

On his part, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SignalADoc, Osagie Omokaro expressed excitement over the new partnership with roHealth, says both companies are using technology to improve health indices and health outcomes for clients on the African continent.

“SignalADoc will continue to create awareness about non-communicable diseases especially cardiovascular medical conditions which affect millions of Africans. We will also continue to be at the forefront in enlightening our societies that Hypertension is a silent killer.

“SignalADoc is a telehealth platform that provides patients with call, chat & video access to see certified Healthcare Professionals from Multi-disciplinary specialties in minutes via their mobile phone or tablet.

“SignalADoc also has a solution on its App called the Vital Sign Monitor (VSM) application. It uses an Artificial Intelligence (A.I)-based solution for contactless vital signs monitoring service. This facial recognition technology measures a user’s health vital signs by analyzing a video feed using reflected light from the user’s face and it can be conducted remotely via mobile devices. The vital signs that can be captured via the SignalADoc VSM application include Blood Pressure (BP), Heart Rate (HR), Respiration Rate (RR), Oxygen Saturation (SpO2), and Stress level.

Growth Manager, SignalADoc, Nancy Udeh said: “We are passionate about bridging the gaps in our healthcare system; making healthcare easily accessible, affordable and acceptable across the African continent, leveraging artificial intelligence. We have identified roHealth as a partner with aligned vision and we are happy to have them onboard.”

