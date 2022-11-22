By Charly Agwam

Not less than 37 people have been burnt beyond recognition in a road accident that involved two Hummer buses and one golf saloon along Maiduguri/ Damaturu road very close to Jakana village.

Zonal Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone 12 (Bauchi, Yobe & Borno States), Assistant Corps Marshal Rotimi Adeleye disclosed this to our correspondent in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said: “This is to intimate you of very fatal crashes at about 10:00am today, 22/11/22 that occurred this morning along Maiduguri to Damaturu road very close to a village called JAKANA.

“Three vehicles were involved (2 Hummer Buses and 1 Golf Saloon). So far, 37 people have been confirmed dead, 8 injured and most of them burnt beyond recognition. The FRSC deployed men for the rescue and have also liaised with the Borno State Commissioner of Police to obtain Court Order for the mass burial of the Victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

“The Fire Service were also alerted as one of the 3 Vehicles involved was still burning as of this time. The injured were taken to general hospital Maiduguri and UMTH.

“The Hummer buses were coming in opposite directions. One had a tyre burst and had a headon collision which resulted to fire. The Golf coming behind ran into them with little impact. Excessive over speeding is the major cause. This was very avoidable.”

