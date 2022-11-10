Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has recommended the disbursement of over N10 billion from the Stabilization Fund to various states.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mohammed Shehu disclosed this, according to the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nwachukwu Chris.

Shehu informed that such recommendation was in line with the provision of section 5(7) of cap A15 LFN 2004 under which the stabilization fund was established and empowers the Commission to work out an acceptable threshold from the stabilization account.

RMAFC Chairman cited Cross River State as one of the States that is benefiting from the Fund.

According to him, Cross River State has been receiving N500 million, monthly, from the Stabilization Account since 2008.

The chairman said that the move was part of the federal government’s effort to settle and stabilize the displaced Nigerians who relocated from Bakassi Peninsula to the state after Nigeria’s ceding of the Peninsular to the government of Cameroon in 2008.

The revenue decline of Cross River State from the offshore oil wells, was also cited as reason for giving

Shehu maintained that the act which established the fund was specifically for any state of the Federation that suffers absolute decline in its revenue arising from factors outside its control, stating that the stabilization fund shall in such case be used to initially augment the allocation to that state in accordance with acceptable threshold to be worked out by RMAFC.

