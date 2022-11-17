…Condole him over wife’s death

By Chancel Sunday

Community chairmen under the umbrella of Community Chairmen’s Forum, CCF, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, have lauded the Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, HRM Pere Luke, Kalanama VIII, over the award of scholarship to students/pupils and empowerment of indigenes in the council area.

The community leaders also lauded the monarch for the cash gift to communities to cushion the effects of the recent perennial flooding in the area.

Lauding the monarch after an enlarged meeting at Akugbene, yesterday, chairman of CCF, Barr. Theophilus Omoro, said that Bomadians were ever grateful for his human empowerment initiatives in the council area.

“We, community chairmen in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, hereby thank Pere Kalanama VIII for all his efforts towards human empowerment, peace and security in the council area.

“For the records, his yearly scholarship schemes for pupils and students, empowerment initiatives for youths and women, monthly stipends for community oldest men/women in the council area and now, cash gift of six hundred thousand naira as a token to communities over the recent flood.

“We never expected the current gesture from somebody who is bereaved over the death of his wife. We want to assure that as a body, we’ll continue to work together to maintain the prevailing peace in our communities as also directed by Kalanama.

“We, however, sympathized with him over the demise of his second wife, Mrs Gloria Luke, whose burial ceremony is scheduled for November 30, 2022”, the group said.

