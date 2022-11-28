By Biodun Busari

Riots broke out in different Belgian and Dutch cities following Morocco’s 2-0 victory over Belgium at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

According to Telegraph, police have detained about a dozen of rioters after using water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp.

Meanwhile, two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam but the security agents quelled the riots and an uneasy calm returned to most of the cities involved by late Sunday evening.

Brussels police said dozens of protesters overturned and burned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks.

Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels, urged people to stay away from the city centre and said authorities were doing their best to maintain order in the streets.

Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders, the report said.

“Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” Close said.

There were also disturbances in the city of Antwerp and Liege.

“Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

Police in the neighbouring country, the Netherlands said violence erupted in the port city of Rotterdam, with riot officers attempting to break up a group of 500 football fans who pelted police with fireworks and glass.

Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 in their second Group F match as Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored.

