By Steve Oko

Abia-based rights activist and author, Comrade Paul Ikechukwu Njoku, has written a book on the philanthropic gestures of the General Overseer of the Port Harcourt-based Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, describing him as “a symbol of liberation and uncommon servant of God.

According to the author, the 261-page book entitled: ” Apostle Chibuzor: Uncommon Servant of God; The Philanthropic Tithes & Offerings”, was scripted to document some of the uncommon philanthropic gestures of the cleric as a challenge to other clergy men.

The author further described Apostle Chibuzor as a perfect replacement of the late Pastor TB Joshua in charity works and humanitarian services.

“When TB Joshua of the blessed memory passed on to God, many people lost hope that the world would never have his kind but Apostle Chibuzor increasingly erupts an exact replica of TB Joshua with regards to preaching the gospel, healing, deliverance, charity, philanthropy and humanitarian services”.

“In this mind-blowing and ground-breaking masterpiece, I address Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere as an uncommon servant of God and a prophet by the fact that he characterizes the biblical prophets and genuine servants of God.”

Comrade Njoku said that he had never met the man of God but was inspired to write about him to encourage others.

“I have neither met him in my life nor attended his church program but my conviction towards his divinity motivated me to author this book which speaks volumes about the nature of God in his person. If every pastor was like him, people would convincingly pay tithes with pride and happiness.”

The Author announced that the proceeds of the book would be his personal support to the scholarship scheme of the clergy man.

“In August 2022, he announced his proposed OPM Free University Project where children of the poor would obtain free education. I do not have Silver or Gold but my pen and intellectual property. I, therefore, wish to use this medium to proudly announce to contribute my quota via the OPM Free University proposal by absolutely committing the proceed of this book to the project.

“Apostle Chibuzor is a unique man of God from every indication. He is a wonderful Christian, prophet and a gifted clergy. I justify his genuineness as chronicled how he philanthropically identifies and gives hope to the hopeless, poor, destitutes and the less privileged across the globe, nation, religion and class.

“My love for him is unending and the proclivity is huge. I doff my hat for him and I am proud of him. He is real and deeply generous by his outright antecedents and for always praying, counseling and rehabilitating hardened criminals, militants, cultists, commercial sex workers with financial and vocational assistance including academic scholarships.

” Peoples’ problems and predicaments give him sleepless night. I urge the Nigerian government to partner with him, recognize him with support and national honour”.

Asked if Apostle Chibuzor had seen the book and whether the masterpiece was already in circulation, he said, “I am waiting for the blessings of Apostle Chibuzor to enable me push out the available 2000 copies at my disposal to the public for presentation and viral circulation as I have sent 10 copies of the book to him on October 25, 2022, through DHL. This is just a volume one. It will get to volume five soon. I do things by my values and convinctions no matter whose ox is gored”.

