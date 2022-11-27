The fast-rising talent, Rex Borz, is gradually building his fanbase that recognizes the components of his artistic expressions that best capture the relationship between his emotions and his creative process.

While this can be given due credit to his intelligent appearance, extraordinary intelligence, and capacity to perform at the highest levels possible, his work ethic is pretty much a factor to applaud.

In the interest of being heard, valued and understood, The recording-performing artiste and songwriter Rex Borz has been able to take heed of his reserved approach to processing the aura and inspirations behind his songs.

Having dropped a series of undoubtedly beautiful singles such as Save Me, Rainy Days, Rise Of A Titan, and his 4 Track Debut Project EP, Love and Loyalty, which features songs such as What’s Love, Diamond, Frenemies and Loyalty. Rex Borz has treated his art in a distinct interest to have his feelings and emotions reflect on his songs, and this again he proves with the release of the brand new single, No Dull.

Unlike his previous singles, where he had to enable his lyrics and songs with Hip Hop And Rap, this time, He uncovers his singing abilities, delivering melody-driven vocals in the instrumentals produced by Kidda X that send a sensual feeling down the spine.

On the transition between genres of music, the budding musician shared, in his way, his views

“I am not limited to being a rapper or a singer. ‘Music is more to me a method of explaining how I feel, sometimes I believe the greatest way to communicate is simply me doing what I do best, so technically, I just make good music.’ the artist said.

The rapidly emerging performer continued by expressing that there is a lot he has to offer and urged his audience to take in every bit of it.

“It’s not all sunshine and roses for me; occasionally, I want to shout. I’m willing to use tunes to express my feelings to the world if that’s what I think is the most effective way to accomplish it. In the end, music is just music, and music enthusiasts will always like it”, he added.

The single, No Dull, released on November 25, has since been gravitated to be one of his most beautiful songs, as he lays the vocals to tell his story. Produced and Engineered by Kidda X.

Rex Borz has often shared with his fans across his various social media pages with the handle @RexBorz, his unique music style and talent versatility.

RELATED NEWS