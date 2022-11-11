By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun “Wizkid” has delighted his fans with the release of the highly anticipated 5th studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ (Listen here).

The 13-track album sees the Afrobeats maestro infusing a blend of Afropop, Amapiano and R&B vibes to create a feel-good rhythm and celebrate love over money.

Speaking on the album, 32-year-old Wizkid said, “I feel we need more love in our communities. We need to just be good to one another and appreciate life more. So, this album title and even the music is just my own way of making people feel good.”

The Grammy-award-winning singer announced the release of the love-themed project in the early hours on Friday 11th November 2022 via his Instagram handle. He wrote: ‘MoreLoveLessEgo out worldwide!! 💜❤️🖤🦅’

Wizkid’s ardent fans have been yearning for the release of the album which has witnessed a couple of postponements. Most notably from November 4th to 11th in honour of his colleague, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi who unfortunately passed away a few days before the proposed release date.

The previously released songs- album intro ‘Money and Love’ and the Amapiano feel good vibe, ‘Bad to Me’, were accompanied by melodic singles as well as incredible collaborations with Nigerian and international music superstars.

Wizkid recruits Jamaican dancehall superstars, Skillibeng and Shenseea for ‘Slip N Slide’, calls his frequent collaborator, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta and Nigerian street-hop sensation, Naira Marley for ‘Wow’, features Afrobeats songstress, Ayra Starr in ‘2 Sugar’, and American rapper, Don Toliver in ‘Special’.

Other songs on the album include the lovely and romantic outro ‘Frames(Who’s Gonna Know)’, Balance, Everyday, Deep, Flower Pads, Pressure and Plenty Loving.

Details (‘More Love, Less Ego’ by Wizkid)

Length: 40 minutes 53 seconds

Features: 6 – Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Naira Marley, Skepta, Don Toliver

Genre: Afrobeats

Producers: (Track 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13 – P2J), (Track 2 – Kelp P), (Track 5 – Sammy Soso), (Track 10 – P.Priime)

Label: Starboy/RCA (Sony International/Columbia Records UK)

‘More Love, Less Ego’ comes off the back of the widely acclaimed successful ‘Made In Lagos’ album that has won a plethora of awards and broken multiple records in Africa and on international charts.

This includes multiple Grammy nominations in 2021, BET ‘Best Collaboration Award’/ US Billboard Chart #9 peak for hit single ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Beiber as well as the historic Gold certification in the United States of America after selling over 500,000 copies for ‘Made in Lagos.’

Album Journey

After breaking into fame in the late 2000s, Wizkid signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment in 2009 and released his debut album ‘Superstar’ on 12th June, 2011.

He established his own record label ‘Starboy’ in 2013 and released his sophomore album ‘Joy’ on 17th September 2014.

After bagging a record-breaking deal with Sony Music subsidiary RCA Records in 2017, he released his third project, Sounds from the Other Side on 14th July, 2017.

After a few Extended plays(EP), he released his fourth studio album ‘Made in Lagos’, on 30th October 2020 followed by its deluxe version on 27th August 2021.

On November 11th 2022, Wizkid released his highly anticipated 5th studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

Wizkid’s first major concert after the release is in a few days as he’s set to headline a stellar international concert at the iconic 20,789-capacity Madison Square Garden, New York, USA on November 16th.

With the incredible success achieved with his previous albums and with ‘More Love, Less Ego’ already topping charts across Africa and getting raves all over the world, Starboy will be looking to further break new ground internationally and receive encomiums for further placing Afrobeats on the global map.

