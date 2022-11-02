By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A retired Police Inspector has been kidnapped in the Daika community, Panyam district, Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The victim was said to have been abducted from his home at Daika at about 11 pm on Tuesday when the armed men stormed his home and this is happening about two weeks after another resident of the area was kidnapped and ransom collected before his release.

The State Police Command could not confirm the incident as calls to the known phone number of the Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo were not picked up nor returned at the time of this report.

However, an anonymous source confirmed the victim’s family member related the incident as the source said, “Retired Inspector Ayuba Mangdihis was kidnapped at his residence at about 11:00 pm on 01/11/2022. He was sleeping when the kidnappers came knocking and requested him to open his door when he realized that they were kidnappers he pleaded with them but they force his door open and left with him after firing some gunshots. They are yet to contact the family for ransom as of 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 2nd. The family is in shock.

“About two weeks ago, Mr. Gashon Leks also from Daika was kidnapped but later released after a ransom was paid. Incidents of kidnapping are becoming rampant in the Panyam district and it is very worrisome.”

