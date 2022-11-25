… as Lalook Bags Academy Graduates First Set Of Students

A Retired Permanent Secretary, Mrs Nken Wadibia Anyanwu, has called for policy that would strengthen and encourage skills acquisition among Nigerian youths.

Mrs Anyanwu, who made the call at the Lalook Bags Academy, Lugbe Abuja’s first graduation ceremony, expressed concern over the high level of unemployment in the country.

She advised graduates of tertiary Institution to develop keen interest in vocational training towards becoming self-reliant.

While commending the initiative of Lalook Bags Academy towards making the youth employers of labour and reduce unemployment in the country, she said there is need for compulsory teaching and learning of entrepreneurship studies in tertiary Institution.

The former Permanent Secretary also called for more enabling environment to encourage the growth of small scale industries in the country.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Director/ CEO of Lalook Bags Academy, Mrs Chinwe Ezenwa, said the Academy was established to compliment the efforts of the Federal Government on job creation and youth and women empowerment.

Mrs Ezenea said her core mandate is to give young people head start in life skills development through bags making techniques to restore the dignity of survivors of gender based violence in the country

She therefore solicited more Government’s support towards strengthening the activities of the academy on vocational training and skills acquisition.

According to her, the Academy will continue to support efforts aimed at reducing poverty and creating wealth through skills training

In a remark, the Executive Director Youthhub Africa, Mr Rotimi Olawale, said his Organization would continue to collaborate with other stakeholders on vocational training for young women and girls by equipping them with the right information, entrepreneurial skills, and capacity to make informed decisions and take control of their lives

He stressed the need for government financial intervention programmes that would boost the productivity of MSMEs nationwide

Some of the graduating students commended Lalook Bags Academy for the training.

They called for more programmes that would secure the future of Nigerian youths through skills and vocational training

