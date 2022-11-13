National Arts Theatre

First phase of the Central Bank-led rehabilitation of the National Theatre has been completed.

The venue would host the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and Federal Government of Nigeria conference titled: “Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries: Pathways to Recovery and Inclusive Development.”

It is scheduled to commence on November 14,2022.

Commenting on the completion of phase 1, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele said: “The National Theatre is one of the symbols of Nigeria’s culture and heritage and must be at the heart of our work to enhance and celebrate the creative industries. The completion of phase 1 is a demonstration of the outcomes we can achieve when we work together as the public and private sector. The Central Bank has been able to bring together the diverse set of stakeholders required to ensure that this project is delivered, from the Bankers Committee to the Ministries of Information and Culture, and Youth and Sports Development and the Lagos State Government. We thank Mr. President for his overwhelming support that has made the restoration of this national iconic symbol of arts and culture a reality. Together, we are not just restoring the National Theatre to its former glory, we are establishing the wider foundations on which we can build a truly world class creative sector, at home.”

