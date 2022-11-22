By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, mandated its Human Rights to investigate the violation of the rights of Nigerians and other passengers to quality air travel services in Nigeria.

The investigation followed the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Investigate the Flagrant Violation of Consumer Rights by Airline Operators in Nigeria”, moved at the plenary by Hon. Karu Simon Elisha and Hon. Taiwo Oluga.

Presenting the motion, Elisha noted that Nigerians and other consumers have the right to be protected by the Consumer Protection Department under the Directorate of Air Transport of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) launched on March 2001, to ensure that aviation customers get the best services in the transportation.

He said: “The department was established to serve as the eye of the industry responsible for informing,

educating and protecting consumers and ensuring the provision of quality services in the Aviation sector;

“The challenges confronting the aviation sector despite interventions in reviewing airfare charges being tolerated by both consumers and government to cushion the effects yet, the airfare charges and travel disruption have continued to increase daily.

“Airlines Authority have a duty to provide Airline Customer assistance and services to ensure that air passengers get a conducive environment, promote and protect consumer interest and healthy competition among airline service providers, the authority also has unreserved duty of care to Nigerians and other customers the responsibility to penalize and restrict any service provider who violates established protocols;

“The continuous complaints and outcry by Nigerians and other air passengers have become alarming with the consistent violation of passenger rights to service delivery by airline service providers.

“The inconsistency of air travel schedules due to sudden delay, cancellations and other airlift service provision, consumers are shortchanged in their businesses, health conditions and social and economic ventures without due compensation”.

The motion when put to a voice vote got the support of the majority of the House members.

Similarly, the House also adopted two separate motions on the need to resolve the lingering issue of power outage in Lere federal constituency of Kaduna State, and need to reconstruct the collapsed bridge in new Ndebiji and Calabar-Ekang Cameroon highway, Cross River State.

The motions were sponsored by Hon. Ahmed Munir and Hon. Daniel Asuquo respectively.

In adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Power and Appropriations to capture in the 2023 budget the construction of 132/33KVA substation in Lere Local Government Area; and as well mandated its Committee on Works to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of the construction of the Calabar–Ekang road by Setraco construction company and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative action.

