House of Representatives at plenary on Wednesday resolved to investigate Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) for alleged lopsided employment against federal character.

Also to be investigated for the same reason was the Nigeria

Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The resolution followed a motion titled “Need to Investigate the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and Nigeria

Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for Lopsided Recruitment/ Employment”, presented by Hon. Ibrahim Muhammed Hafiz Kawu.

The House also urged both agencies to cancel the recruitment/employment if found short of the federal character.

Presenting the motion, Kawu noted that the “Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) are guided and regulated by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) are guided and complied with Federal Character in all recruitment and or employment.

“Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have embarked on multiple recruitment/ employment.

The House is also aware of the public outcry that the recruitment/employment has been concentrated on a particular state/region of the country without recourse to the principle of the Federal Character, fairness, equity and justice”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Petroleum Upstream and Federal Character to investigate the lopsidedness of the recruitment/employment process of NEITI and NUPRC and report back within 3 weeks.

