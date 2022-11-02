Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; the Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh and the Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Nwabueze; and the Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan to come and explain the economic oddities and differences in the 2023 budget.

According to the chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House, Hon. Wole Oke, the Minister and other appointees are given seven days ultimatum to appear before the House.

Oke said this after the disclosure by the Auditor General of the Federation, Andrew Onwudili that his office proposed a total budget of N11.151 billion for 2023 but the budget office approved and put N5.112 billion in the budget.

Read also: Buhari’s ministers, appointees undermining anti-corruption war – Reps

According to him, the office had proposed a personnel cost of N3.041 billion as against the N2.349 billion contained in the budget; also a proposal of N5.59 billion for overhead costs as against the N2.113 billion; and a proposal of N2.52 billion for capital expenditure as against the N62.70 million contained in the budget estimates.

The committee chairman was apparently infuriated by the livid with the authorities in the fiscal policies of the country, accusing them of doing little with what he called supreme institution in the fight against corruption.

Oke partly said, “It is very important at this point in time to state clearly observations. We want to observe that, the government of President Buhari was elected based on his promise, and determination to tame corruption, to humble corruption in our country.

“And one of the institutions, as a matter of fact, the fundamental institution which the crafters of our constitution put in place under Section 85 is the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation. By Act of the Parliament, we have created ancillary institutions like ICPC, EFCC to work with the products, with the findings of the Office of the Auditor General’s office after due consideration by the Parliament.

“It is very unfortunate that we have noticed the concerted effort, determination to undermine the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation. To eradicate, to repeal illegally the supreme audit institution of this country.

“We have seen the determination of the lieutenants of Mr President, particularly the minister of finance, the DG Budget office to undermine Mr President in his determination to wage war against corruption on the land.

“Otherwise, why would you allocate several billions to ancillary institutions and you are giving N62 million to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation to fund Capital? They have to go cap in hand to pay workers? They are understaffed, they are undermined? They cannot conduct performance audit. As we speak, this office is yet to lay their reports in respect of 2022 and 2021 financial years.

“Or, are they telling Nigerians, that even the objectives laid by Mr President are determined to undermine this supreme audit institution? Otherwise, Mr President would have assented that Bill presented to him, and this would have given the Auditor General’s office its rightful place in our country.

“We reject this budget. This budget cannot work. The Auditor General of the Federation, the Minister of Finance, the two of them are hereby summoned to appear before this committee, to come and tell Nigerians. The minister for finance, the DG Budget, the Accountant General of the Federation, the three of them should cause an appearance before this committee and tell Nigerians why they are undermining the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

“We are here to support President in his bid to humble corruption, to weed corruption out of the land. We owe him a duty of care to expose any of his lieutenants working against him. This is our position.

“Auditor General, you have to re-appear when the minister of finance, the DG Budget office and the Accountant General when they are here. They have to tell Nigerians why they are funding agencies created by the Act of parliament and underfund a constitutional body? And I am giving them seven days to appear please.

“Your budget performance has been submitted to sub-committee for review. Our findings will be communicated to you include the Head of Service in the summon.”

RELATED NEWS