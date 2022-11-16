The House of Representatives has postponed resumption of plenary to Tuesday, November 22, to allow for fumigation of the green chamber.

The Clerk of the house, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, announced the postponement in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The clerk urged members of the house and the general public to disregard the earlier resumption date of Thursday, November 17, announced at the adjournment of Tuesday’s plenary.

“I am directed to inform honourable members and the general public to disregard the resumption of plenary earlier announced to be Thursday November 17, 2022.

“A holistic fumigation of the chambers and replacement of seats will be done throughout this week.

“Resumption of plenary is now scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00am. All inconveniences are highly regretted,” he said. (NAN)

