By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee Investigating Joint Venture (JV) Business and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCS) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has lamented the inability of a federal agency of government to access stock certificate of crude oil.

The certificate is a document that gives actual statistics of crude oil lifted by the oil companies.

Chairman of the adhoc committee, Hon. Abubakar Fulata had expressed the displeasure at the resumed hearing of the lawmakers on Wednesday, saying that oil companies do not pay the proper taxes expected of them.

Representatives of FIRS which included a Director and a Special Assistant had said that they only relied on the invoice produced and presented to it by the oil companies.

But reacting, the committee said it would be ridiculous to depend on the invoices from the companies instead of the Stock Certificate which they said would give accurate analysis of oil lifted.

The lawmaker said that the oil companies have continued to make claims running into billions of dollars from NNPC without paying taxes and therefore, needed to be scrutinized.

The panel which refused to take further presentations from the FIRS representatives consequently asked the chairman of the Service, Muhammad Nami to appear before it on November 21, 2022 to clear the doubts on the alleged tax evasion by the oil companies.

Similarly, the representatives of Chevron Nigeria Ltd who appeared before the committee were also turned back as the committee however insisted that the Chairman of the company must appear in person to give the testimony of their activities.

