By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Members of the House of Representatives resumed plenary on Monday on a noisy note. The reason was not really known but for the better part of 1 hour the plenary lasted, rowdiness engulfed the chamber.

It will be recalled that he House had adjourned plenary for 6 weeks for 2023 budget defence.

But in a circular last week, the leadership of the House slated Monday, November 14, 2022 for resumption day of plenary.

In the session presided by the Speaker, majority of the members refused to observe decorum. Many of them kept loitering within the chamber with a pocket of them discussing in clusters. Such was the situation when Hon. Henry Nwawuba moved his motion on flooding.

The behaviour got Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who constantly hit the gavel for attention and decency agency.

He then chided the members, reminding that the chamber was not a marketplace. He later stepped down all other items on the order paper till Wednesday.

“We are going to close down in ten minutes, like I said earlier there’s an emergency situation I need to attend to, it looks like members are not ready to sit for plenary. This is the first time we are seeing each other throughout budget defence of six weeks, we cannot continue in this kind of rowdiness. I will not continue like this. We skip all the reports to Wednesday”, he said.

Meanwhile, a new lawmaker from Plateau State was on Monday sworn-in to represent Jos North/Bassa federal constituency.

The lawmaker, Hon. Muhammad Adam Alkali of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) got elected through a bye election.

