By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja—The House of Representatives said yesterday it was dissatisfied with the security agencies’ decision to purchase arms and ammunition from outside Nigeria, instead of patronizing the weapons locally manufactured by the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria, DICON.

The house also said it was only the Nigerian Army that purchased most of its arms from DICON.

The Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, expressed the displeasure at the ongoing 2023 budget defence with the Corporation’s Director-General, Major General Hassan Tafida.

He said the directive to boost local production, subsumed in Executive Order 5, would rub off positively on the country, if followed.

He said: ”The House Committee on Defence is pleased that since its establishment in 1964, DICON’s role in the production of military hardware has significantly impacted on the Nigerian Armed Forces in diverse ways.

”From a humble beginning while in technical partnership with Fritz Werner of Germany, DICON has grown to become a major producer of vital military equipment and a veritable business partner for some major manufacturing industries as well as other relevant government agencies.

”Your several innovations in military hardware and immense contribution to the health sector in the wake of coronavirus is highly commendable.

“However, this committee urges you to expand your boundaries by engaging in intensive research and production of military hardware that will not only support the ongoing fight against insurgency and other security challenges in Nigeria, but also available for export.”

of the machine. Machines installed since 1964 have not been upgraded. So right now the production capacity is about 5 million instead of 20 million ammunition per year.

“We have a robust business department that has been going from one service to another but it is true that it’s the capacity. If we have the modern machine, we will be exporting excess,” he said.

Noting the issue, the committee through a motion by Taofeek Ajilesoro summoned all the heads of security agencies to appear before it for explanation on the importation of ammunition.

RELATED NEWS