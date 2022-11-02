The Udu Magistrates Court sitting at Otor-Udu, headquarters of Udu Local Government Area of Delta State has ruled that the claims by Premium Steel and Mines Limited to a 102.6 hectares of land belonging to Emowhe family of Ovwian, arising from an earlier judgment of the High Court at Otor-Udu did not represent the true facts of the High Court ruling, directing PSML to retract the earlier publications and correct same in another publications so as not to misdirect members of the public concerning the matter.

Delivering his judgment recently in the suit with No: MUD/4/2022 brought against Premium Steel and Mines Limited by Peter Akpokona, Festus Akpokona for and on behalf of themselves and on behalf of the Emowhe family of Ovwian Town, His Worship, T. J. Nzekwu, Chief Magistrate 1 of the Udu Magisterial District, directed that the newspaper publications earlier caused to be made through the company representatives “is false and a misrepresentation of facts”.

“The implication of this findings is that the High Court of Justice, Otor-Udu in the ruling of 19/01/2022 in suit No OUHC/73/2017 in Akpokona & Others versus Premium Steel and Mines Limited, did not declare ‘Premium Steel and Mines Limited, the owner of all the land measuring 102.6 hectares’ as caused to be published by the company.

“Flowing from the above, it will meet the ends of justice for this Honourable Court to make the following order: The Defendant (Premium Steel and Mines Limited) is hereby ordered to retract forthwith, the false publication.

“The retraction is to be made in the same newspapers where the false publications were made to wit.

“The Court appreciates the cordial co-existence of the claimants and the defendant company and will encourage the same to continue,” the court ruled.

The court has earlier been told by the claimants that “prior to the said publications, the claimant had concluded land sales with prospective buyers, but due to the above publications, the said prospective buyers refused to continue with the land sales.”

They stressed that it was the desire of the claimants to compel the company to publish the correct information with regards the High Court judgment of January 2022 so as to clear the air and properly paint the right picture of what transpired in court in the interest of justice and peace.

