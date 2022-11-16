The federal lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara constituency at the House of Representatives, Honorable Akin Alabi has promised that he will improve on his service to his people if re-elected to serve them in the next dispensation.

Honorable Alabi made this known today in Ibadan at another empowerment program held at his constituency to give cash support to another set of lucky beneficiaries who were selected for the 250 million naira empowerment scheme for the month of November 2022.

The lawmaker who disclosed that the cash empowerment, his pet project has been on since he assumed office as the federal representative of the constituency, noted that it was initiated to assist women, petty traders, and start-ups within his jurisdiction.

He explained that, for the month of November, 100 beneficiaries were selected, with each person presented with cash ranging between 20,000 and 100,000.

While he emphasized his commitment to making every member of his constituency have a taste of the dividend of democracy, he opined that if re-elected, much more lofty initiatives will be facilitated for the betterment of his people.

In the same vein, the lawmaker handed over relief material provided by the federal government of Nigeria through the national emergency management agency (NEMA) to constituents who were affected by flooding.

He said, having received complaints and visited affected areas, he sprung into action as a dependable representative, and the result is what they have today, adding that materials including bundles of roofing sheets, blankets, duvets, buckets, foods stuff, mats, beds, and some others are only for registered affected victims of previous flood disasters.

The representative of NEMA who handed over the material to the lawmaker for prompt dispatch, Mr. Olarewaju Kazeem lauded the honorable Akin Alabi for making case for his people at the upper chamber and following up with the federal government on the matter in order to put a smile on the faces of victims of the disaster at the constituency.

The beneficiaries of the double empowerment program appreciated Akin Alabi for being a selfless man who goes the extra length in making his people happy at all times, hence pledged their total support for his re-election come 2023.

