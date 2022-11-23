Day 44 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Every business concern that Waziri Atiku Abubakar is engaged in, whether education, port logistics, agriculture, health, and aviation, is Nigerian based. But, can you say that for the other Presidential candidates?

Peter Obi was outed by the Pandora Papers exposé of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists as running undeclared offshore companies while acting as Governor of Anambra, which is a breach of paragraph 11 of the 5th Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

That Bola Tinubu is rich is not in doubt. But what is in doubt is how he became rich. Bola Tinubu is a classic example of wealth without enterprise. Other than the drug money he was linked to by both the FBI and the IRS in his 1993 drug forfeiture case, what is the source of his wealth?

Tinubu is compromised by his association with drug cartels. And a compromised President would be at risk to blackmailers. No nation can afford such. Even the United States, perhaps the most stable democracy on Earth, could not take that risk after the Watergate incident. Can we?

Can Nigeria, having suffered from maladministration over the last seven disastrous years of the All Progressives Congress, afford a President who is not fully committed to Nigeria in his business, or one who is rich without known businesses?

Methinks not.

And that is why I call on all well meaning Nigerians to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

