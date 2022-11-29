By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Ex-agitators under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Tuesday, warned the Interim Administrator, PAP, Gen Barry Ndiomu, over alleged contravening the Programme with the recent publication of names alleged being found to be fraudulent accounts.

The reaction of the ex-agitators was contained in a statement signed by one of the leaders of Ex-agitators, Dr Tam Odogwu, where they expressed disappointment on the names published on one of the national dailies.

The statement pointed that Ndiomu would have done a background check to reconcile the historical background of PAP instead of running to press with superficial “allegation of fraud and financial corruption against people of great character reputed for working tirelessly to sustain peace and promote tranquility in the volatile region of Niger Delta.”

The statement reads in part, “Acting without knowledge and depth of intelligence when he recently published names of PAP generals as fraudulent people under the guise that their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) were linked with more than one account of beneficiaries of PAP.

“Before going public with such cheap and lame claim, what a good administrator does in such cases is to critically investigate and exhaust all avenue for information and clarification before reaching a conclusion that is as heavy as corruption verdict.

“This administrative failure will not only be condemned publicly but also legally visited if a public apology is not immediately rendered for calling responsible personalities fraudulent and irregular beneficiaries of PAP and consequently pay them their dues under the programme.

“The recent deplorable development in the administration of the Federal Government’s Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) called for urgent and drastic rejoinder. General Barry Tariye Ndiomu’s recent actions contravened the philosophy and good spirit for which the Program was initiated.”

They also alleged that Ndiomu allowed political infiltration, segregation and discrimination that led to some persons allegedly “getting bulk payment, while others with his concocted allegation of several accounts linkage with a single BVN were ignored.

“General Ndiomu being a retired military officer and a Barrister at law ought to know the difference between someone fraudulently extracting money from an agency without authorization and someone getting his or her entitlement with the full approval from the agency.

“The Amnesty programme was not established to function as the Nigeria Army, Police or the Civil Service, rather it was formed based on solidarity of camps and groups of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region; where every camp or group has a leader nicknamed “General” to whom slots for PAP enlistment were assigned in accordance with the numbers of arm or guns his group or camp members surrendered informed by the personality and influence of such group leader in the concerned Niger Delta community.

“At the inception of the Programme, payment of benefits was originally made in bulk to the camp leaders for onward distribution to their boys (ex-agitators) since the camp leaders know their boys, their strengths and level of involvement in the struggle. Politics script in after few months where segregation was perfected and bulk payment was restricted to only Phase 1 leaders; whereas, Phases 2 & 3 leaders were asked to submit account numbers of their boys which was graciously delivered.

They also explained that, “The onset of the current impasse was direct payment of stipends to the boys under the leaders in Phase 2 &3 without reference to the camp leaders. The boys became stronger than their leaders and always disappeared whenever payment was made forgetting the fact that the camp leaders run an elaborate system of settlement within the camps beyond those enlisted as beneficiaries since the slots cannot go around at once.”

They added that it was purely the responsibility of a camp leader to use the available slots to manage the boys in his camp.

According to the statement’s claim, “As the boys who are benefiting from direct payments from PAP office continued to disappear, the remaining boys in the various camps started fighting their camp leaders and it got deadly at a point that even the Amnesty Peace-building Office was not spared.

“Therefore, the only viable modality to solve the problem was to fashion out a means where the camp leader will still be in control of the disbursement so as to manage the boys in his camp and sustain peace in the region.

“This modality has helped stem the tide of violence across camps, to which few God-fearing people in the Amnesty Peace-building Unit can testify.

“We also see Ndiomu does not really did a background check on the formation of the Niger Delta amnesty programme and the original payment modality when he called highly respected Niger Delta ex-warlords and critical stakeholders that reluctantly agreed to accept the peace process offered by the late President in 2009 and has continued to sacrifice to sustain the relative peace fraudulent and dubious in one of his recent publication.

“It is very obvious to he needs reasonable enlightenment by well meaningful ex-warlords and critical stakeholders in the region if he does not want to fall into grave mistakes as the head of the programme.”

In conclusion, the statement pointed, “We take cognizance of the fact that linking a BVN to more than one account or multiple accounts is not fraudulent under the banking laws in Nigeria as long as the ownership of the said accounts and quoted BVN is not in doubt.

“What General Ndiomu and ill-advisers failed to investigate was why or the motive behind and when the modality came to effect. We hereby made bold to say that best solution for now is to grant bulk payment to all affected genuine camp leaders if Ndiomu is not comfortable with the submitted BVNs and accounts.

“If this is done without delay, we will forgive his incompetence in this direction and the administrative recklessness of different treatments for same people; if not, we promise further and stringent action including legal option to seek redress and ensure justice on the basis of which the Niger Delta region can progress. What is good for the geese is good for the gander.”

