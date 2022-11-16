…N112bn expended in 11yrs-Agency’s DG

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Palpable tension, yesterday, greeted the investigative public hearing of the House of Representatives committee on ecology investigating the total consolidated accruals and utilization of ecological funds.

Reason? Some members of the committee from the southern part of the country accused the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Mustapha of excluding their respective States from benefiting from the relief materials distributions to victims of flooding and other natural disasters.

At the resumed hearing, the DG told the committee that about 1,427,370 displaced persons in all the states of the federation and the FCT had been reached by the agency in terms of distribution of the relief both in food and non food items to cushion the effects of the disasters on them.

But a member of the committee, Hon. Oghuma Johnson (APC, Edo) retorted, expressed dissatisfaction with the submission of the NEMA boss.

Johnson said that no victim had been reached in his state to his knowledge.

Johnson said, “In the whole of my area, we do not have any assembly members and you said you informed assembly members from my state and I am here. It is my own federal constituency that is swallowed up by the flood. I moved a motion concerning my federal constituency and that is the only way they communicate to you. I do not have any personal relationship with you. I don’t have to ask you for anything because I do not need anything from you.

“For my people, they are part of Nigeria and I want to put it to you that you people were not appointed to be partial. You swore an oath before you took your office. The way you treat some of us from this area, is that the same way you are treating other people? I am bitter because of the way you have abandoned these people. My state is never recognized. You have never done anything in Edo State and you call yourself NEMA. Is NEMA not Nigeria? Is it a regional organization?”

The lawmaker raised his voice in anger to the extent that the chairman of the committee, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (Ogun, APC) had to shout “Hon. Ogumah, that’s Ok”, hitting the gavel to regain the attention of Johnson and maintain decorum in the hall that suddenly became rowdy.

Corroborating Johnson’s statement when normalcy returned, Isiaka said, “Everything starts and ends at your table. Nobody is asking for any special favour. But what you are doing if they (lawmakers) are carried along, the pressure on them will lessen. And I am telling that here as we are seated here, there are three members from Ogun State here, including I as the Chairman of this committee.”

But in his response to Johnson’s remarks, the DG said that members of the house of assembly were involved in the distribution.

He said “The items just have to be distributed. We now involved every member of the house of assembly from the State. But we realized the list was too long.

Yet, again, Ogumah protested and later exited the hall.

But the DG continued:

“Hon, sir, this allocation by Mr. President is to vulnerable Nigerians to reduce their sufferings and that was how the items were shared for the 36 states of the federation and because the list was becoming too large, we wrote to the ministers (commissioners) in the States and the Senators to represent the house of assembly because there are 3 from the States”, he said.

Similarly, another member of the committee from Ogun State, Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga (APC) did that NEMA activities were opaque in the South.

“Mr. I am a member of the committee directly overseeing NEMA. I do not have relationship with that agency. I have written like twice to the agency with regards to the issues in my state and my federal constituency. Not once has anyone called me. I do no know whether you deal only with the state actors. It is highly unfair. When we came for oversight in Lagos, I think my state is under that jurisdiction, not once did we get any information with regards to what NEMA is doing in the whole of that area. I don’t have any issues with the DG but I have issues with the agency as a whole and I know I speak for a lot of members who are representatives of Nigerians. These are issues I think need to be dealt with”, she said.

