By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the partial closure of Eko Bridge due to the ongoing rehabilitation work, the Lagos State Government has suspended the operation of its dedicated Security Team on Transport Infrastructure on the Bridge.

A statement by Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, issued on Friday, said the suspension of the operation of the dedicated Security Team, known as the BRT Monitoring Enforcement Team, was to enhance vehicular movement on the Bridge during the ongoing construction period.

The authority informed the motoring public that “pending the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation work on Eko Bridge, all activities relating to the monitoring and enforcement exercise by the team are suspended until further notice.”

RELATED NEWS