Nigerian athleisure brand, bCODE, has secured the franchise to market global sportwear brand, Reebok, in the country. The brand will join other great brands such as Adidas, Skechers and Havaianas already being marketed by bCODE.

Addressing newsmen on the development, the Commercial and Business Intelligence Manager of bCODE, Bella Adeleke, said Reebok would also be available on online store of bCODE.

“Customers can now shop a range of aesthetic Reebok footwear and apparel for their lifestyle, fitness, sports, and fashion needs at bCODE’s new store. In addition to other products from other partner brands such as Adidas, Skechers and Havaianas. This partnership includes footwear for men, women and kids, and some styles by the global footwear brand rarely seen in the open market.

“We are very excited to add Reebok to our growing portfolio of international partners. At bCODE, we aim to provide quality footwear and apparel at affordable prices across Africa and inspire a new approach to fashion, sports and athleisure. Opening another store in Bode Thomas Area of Surulere in Lagos is one step toward hitting our goals.”

She added that a new website had been launched to make customer’s experience exciting.

“So, what can customers expect from the revamp? Customers will now enjoy improved responsiveness, more detailed categories and product overview for smoother browsing and decision making, a WhatsApp chat function, a store locator and shopping edits to name a few, ” she said

