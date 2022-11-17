By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Former National Chairman of the defunct Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) and member, National Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has advised political parties to de-emphasise huge political rallies due to the insecurity in the country.

He said that the parties, especially APC must consider increased use of other campaign tools such as town-criers, door-to-door messaging, electronic, print and social media, while “de-emphasizing huge gathering of people in these days of insurgent activities and bombings.”

Nkire in a statement he sent to Vanguard in Abuja, further advised the public, especially those with no role to play in the rallies to stay home and watch the television, stressing that “a dead man can no longer live to witness the promises of better Nigeria being made by the Presidential candidates such as Tinubu, Atiku, Obi or Kwankwaso”.

The APC leader said he had been “a Presidential Campaign Council member of three Presidents, Obasanjo (2003), Yar’adua (2007) and Buhari (2015) and that the level of insecurity of those days and years was nothing to compare to the insurgency, carnage, arson and destruction of the present time.”

He added that there were already ominous signs of increased insecurity at campaign rallies with recent reports of attacks on a few presidential campaign rallies but added that those incidents were not enough to stop political rallies totally.

Nkire said he was not in support of those who may be calling for postponement or making insinuations for the postponement of the general election due to insecurity.

“The election must hold in order to defeat the insurgency, as not holding the election will mean a defeat for Nigeria and our military”, he said.

