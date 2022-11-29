Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Redeemer’s University Ede, Osun State, Tuesday, held its matriculation of students for the 2022/2023 academic session, with a total of 2,293 students matriculated.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the main auditorium of the institution, the University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Akinlo, said 2,200 students were admitted through UTME, direct entry, and transfer while 93 students got admitted for postgraduate programmes.

Akinlo advised the matriculated students not to allow anything to distract them from attaining their desired goals, assuring them of the university’s readiness to provide an excellent academic environment.

He also charged them to adhere strictly to the university’s laid down rules and regulations in order not to lose the opportunities that the school offers.

His words; “My dear fresh men and women, your primary assignment in Redeemer’s University is to work assiduously to acquire a first or a higher degree, therefore, do not allow yourself to be distracted or lose focus from attaining your desired goal.

“I hereby charge you to be diligent in your academic pursuit and also adhere strictly to the the university laid down rules and regulations, so that you do not lose the unique opportunities that Redeemer’s University offers.

“Let me state that the University rules and regulations are not put in place to teleguide you but to prepare you for surmounting present and future challenges”.

RELATED NEWS