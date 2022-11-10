Adegoroye

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has assured the people of Ondo and Ekiti States that the federal government has not abandoned the reconstruction of the Akure-Ado Ekiti road.

Adegoroye stated this on Tuesday when a delegation of the Ondo State House of Assembly, led by its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Federal Ministry of Transportation, in Abuja.

According to him, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, who has taken the road as a priority for the government, took the step to look into the contract awarded in 2020 due to the challenges being faced by the contractor in executing the project.

“I know what our people are facing on that road but I want to again plead for more patience. The Minister of Works is meticulously doing a lot to ensure that we don’t run into any impediment when the project resumes. So, I want to assure our people that the project will not be abandoned”, he added.

The Minister also gave the assurance that the proposed Deep Sea Port in Ondo State will soon become a reality, while stressing that the Federal Government recognizes the importance of the proposed port to the blue economy policy of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adegoroye described the visit of the state legislators as historic, describing them as true representatives of their people.

He, however, promised that all the issues of development raised by the delegation would be looked into by his office.

Speaking earlier, Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Bamidele Oleyelogun, said the visit was to forge a working relationship between the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Minister, who is a former member of the House.

He, therefore, urged the Minister to be a rallying point for the people of the State, including guiding the All Progressives Congress, APC, to victory in the State in the 2023 general elections.

