By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—FORMER governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, set-up or constitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Uduaghan made the call in Warri, while hosting Delta South leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him: “We appeal to Mr. President to please put up the NDDC board, it’s getting too long. Put it up and, of course, people from this senatorial district must be deeply involved at the top heirarchy of the commission.”

He also tasked the Federal Government to do something positive to cushion the effects of the flood, which ravaged many communities, as well as killed many citizens in the country.

Uduaghan also congratulated beneficiaries of the pipeline surveillance contract in the state, noted that the people of the senatorial district should not be left out in the scheme of things.

Uduaghan warned that outsiders should not be seen doing jobs that were supposed to be for the people of the area, who mainly are from Delta South senatorial district.

According to Uduaghan, “We must not have a situation whereby someone from another senatorial district is the one coming to do our own. If there’s anything like that, let me know.

“Because I heard that some part of the senatorial district is being handled by someone else but we will not agree,” in apparent reference to Isoko axis of the contract, which is muted to be contracted to non Isoko indigene.

