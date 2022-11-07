By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid suffered a blow to their La Liga’s title race on Monday as they surrendered their top position on the log, losing 3-2 away to Rayo Vallecano.

It was an eventful night at the Estadio de Vallecas, especially for the hosts who showed resilience and bravery at pulling off a shocking comeback to hand champions Real Madrid their first defeat of the season and have them sit two points behind Barcelona.

Rayo got off to the best possible start as Santi Comesana fired them into a fifth-minute lead with a strike from the edge of the box.

Luka Modric levelled for Madrid from the penalty spot after Fran Garcia brought down Marco Asensio, and four minutes later Eder Militao brilliantly headed them into the lead.

And when it looked as though Real will end the first half winners, Palazon set up Alvaro Garcia to equalise on the brink of half-time with the second half promising of fireworks.

Rayo then took the lead for the second time in the game after Dani Carvajal handled the ball in his own box.

Oscar Trejo’s initial spot kick was saved by Thibaut Courtois, but the penalty was ordered to be retaken for encroachment and no mistake was made at the second attempt.

Madrid, from then on, pulled weight to salvage something, but Rayo kept a solid defensive line to pull off a victory over Carlo Ancelloti side.

