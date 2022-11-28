The Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Hon Danlami Muhammad Kurfi, has disclosed that the agency is committed to providing reliable and sustainable power to all unserved and underserved rural homes across Nigeria.

Kurfi stated this on Monday during the commissioning of 2.0MW Solar Hybrid Power Plant at the Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS).

In his speech at the event, Kurfi further disclosed that both schools, hospitals, communities as well as the various economic clusters will not be left out in the REA plans.

While noting that, REA is using the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) to actualize it’s mandate in the learning institutions, Kurfi added that, they are ready to collaborate with public and private sectors towards the progress and success of the power sector.

He said , “I am delighted to be here today as we commission this 2.0MW Solar Hybrid Power Project,together with it’s world class workshop and training center and solar powered streetlights under Energizing Education Programme (EEP) phase 1 which is being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency”.

“As the chairman, Governing Board of the REA, I will continue to use my office to ensure that we provide the leadership and oversight needed to enhance and advance increased investment, regulations, compliance, proper governance, and other issues that affects the power sector in Nigeria”.

The Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof Lawal Bilbis in his welcome address, said the university is privileged to have the federal government 2.0MW Solar Hybrid Power Plant, Renewable Energy Workshop/Training Center and Solar Powered Street light in their institution.

Assuring that the investment and expectations of the facility will be jealously utilized, guarded and protected, Prof Bilbis affirmed that, it isgeaed towards supporting the university’s mission towards addressing developmental challenges of Nigeria, via cutting edge research, knowledge transfer and training.

Earlier, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who was represented by commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Hon Aliyu Balarabe Dandinmahe described the EEP as a welcome development.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) Rural Electrification Agency, Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, said the EEP will help students learn in calm and conducive environment with uninterrupted power supply.

He said, “So far as part of the EEP, we have 37 Federal Universities and Teaching Hospitals that are affiliated to them, and UDUS here is part of the phase 1 and being the sixth to be commissioned.

“This project is expected to serve the institution till eternity, however, as you noticed during the inspection, the batteries are expected to last for 6 years and that is why we are working hand in hand with the state government and the university to continue to maintain the project”.

Before commissioning the 2.0MW Solar Hybrid Power Plant, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said the project is a testament to the fulfilment of his administration’s next level road map agenda.

Buhari said, “I am glad for the attainment of another major milestone, as we commission this 2.0MW Solar Hybrid Power Plant to provide electricity to students and staff of this university.

“This power plant to be commissioned is the 6th under the phase 1 of the 37 Federal Universities and the 7 affiliated Teaching Hospitals that out administration will implement under the EEP.

“The EEP initiative upholds parts of my administration’s adherence to global best practices as we transition to clear source of energy in the Nigeria’s commitment to the Parise agreement on Climate Change”.

