Following the release of his new EP titled “Sound From Space,” rising star Raymondaux is thrilled by the reception given to his artistic effort by music fans.

The 23-year-old singer, songwriter and music producer in a recent interview said that he expected that fans will be thrilled by his “Sound From Space” EP.



“The effort is very original because I was real on every song on the Ep. I put my experiences and emotions into all of the songs,” he affirmed.

Speaking further, Raymondaux whose real name is Adebayo Olumide John, avowed that the EP was inspired by his various experiences including personal relationships with people. “A couple of times, I’ve felt some type of way about myself, I put all that in the music,” he added.

Speaking further, he said: “I actually didn’t drop any single off the EP before release, but right now I can say people connect a lot with songs like “Winner,” “Young Love” “Super Star” and “Even Find You.” All the songs cause they all have their different purposes.”

While he doesn’t have any favourite among the tracks, he is, however, emphatic that “Winner” and “Find You” are very personal to him.

“They hold very very different meanings to me,” he affirmed.

The artiste hinted that he is here to stay in the Nigerian music industry as he is already looking forward to working with a long list of A-list artistes at home and abroad including Wande Coal (whom he regarded as the biggest influence on his music), Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Oxlade, Niniola, Justin Bieber and Drake.

Prompted on what is in store for his fans for the rest of the year, he said: “Definitely more music and probably visuals too, but in the meantime, I’m pushing the EP, because it’s still very fresh.”

