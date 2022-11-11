By Efosa Taiwo

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has announced his 26-man squad for the World Cup with Paris Saint-Germain’s Sergio Ramos and Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara missing out.

Ramos, 36, was a key member of Spain squad which won the World Cup in 2010, and had hoped to make the Qatar World Cup his fifth appearance at the tournament.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara also missed out with the bouts of fitness issues he has had to suffer this season.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is another major name that failed to make the squad.

Read also: Qatar 2022: World Cup teams and their nicknames

England name star-studded 26-man squad for World Cup

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea had earlier been excluded in Spain’s provisional squad, with Brighton’s Robert Sanchez and Brentford’s David Raya favoured ahead of him.

The surprise inclusion in the list is that of Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati who had uncertainties around his being part of the team after only making fringe appearances for Barca this season coupled with his fitness concerns.

Manchester City pair Aymeric Laporte and Rodri, and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta are in the squad, with forwards Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata, formerly of City and Chelsea respectively, expected to lead the attack.

Speaking after revealing his squad, Enrique said: “I’m not going to change to get to the World Cup. This is Luis Enrique’s team. We’re not going to die of fear. There’s no doubt about what you’re going to see in Spain.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford).

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

RELATED NEWS