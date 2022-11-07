By Peter Okutu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, has described as unconstitutional Umahi’s executive order banning the use of schools, markets and other public places for political rallies, in the state.

Recall that the decision of the Governor also imposes a levy of refundable N5million on political parties seeking to use such places for its rally.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service at Christ the King Catholic Church Nkalagu, in honour of the Senator, representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Sen. Obinna Ogba, the governorship candidate of PDP in Ebonyi State, emphasized that the move by the State Government, would be resisted.

Odii, who expressed concerns over the decision, insisted that the imposition negated the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which allows for use of public facilities for the purposes of campaigns.

Odii said, “The decision is anti-people and no amount of intimidation and harassment will deter the Peoples Democratic Party from carrying out its campaigns and subsequently winning the elections in the state.

“The Ebonyi PDP remains one united family despite the litigations that engulfed the party, soon after the primaries. One of the ingredients of my strategy is to unify all aggrieved party members and that, we will do.”

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, had penultimate week issued Executive Order restricting political parties from using schools and markets for campaigns.

