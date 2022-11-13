The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government’s Rail Modernisation Programme would connect every state capital in the country.

Sambo said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Dr Sam Idiagbonya, on Sunday in Abuja.

The minister said this at the 20th Convocation Ceremony of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo.

Sambo said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s agenda of infrastructure development and social inclusion had not left Edo behind.

According to him, a strong higher education system is vital for accelerating development, building inclusive societies and promoting sustainable economic growth.

“Our Railway Modernisation Programme will connect every state capital in Nigeria, it already provides a connection to Benin City from the Coastal Railway project spanning Lagos to Calabar.

“The Benin City Port project driven by the Edo government is currently receiving active support from the ministry of transportation and all other agencies involved in ensuring that it is realised on schedule.

“On roads, no less than 13 Federal highway projects are at various stages of completion.”

According to him, testimonies of this administration’s achievements also include the National Housing Programme aimed at addressing our growing population’s needs for more housing.

“Three phases have been earmarked for the state with the first phase in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo, commissioned in April.

“Phases two and three are at advanced stages of completion,” Sambo said.

The minister said that these and other developmental projects too numerous to mention from other sectors, were indeed testimonies of the current administration’s scorecard in Edo.

