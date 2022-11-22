During the just concluded COP27 in Egypt, Radisson Hotel Group reaffirms its strong commitment to sustainability by signing the Glasgow Declaration and encouraging other hospitality groups to join the call for strong actions to halve emissions over the next decade and reach Net Zero emissions as soon as possible before 2050.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the top 1000 companies with published approved science-based targets and has taken significant steps to define a clear path to becoming Net Zero by 2050, aligned with the landmark 2015 Paris Accord.

Tourism & Travel as a sector represented 1/10 jobs and over 10% of global GDP in 2019. On the path to recovery to pre-pandemic business levels, it is important to operate the industry with a wholistic focus on sustainability, accelerated decarbonization and inclusion to ensure a thriving growth in balance with planetary resources.

Radisson Hotel Group has made substantial strides to drive change in the hospitality industry’s response to climate change, towards sustainability, renewable energy, green building design, green mobility, and the establishment of the Hotel Sustainability Basics to target Net Zero Hospitality by 2050.

Today, Radisson Hotel Group is continuing this call to action as a prominent signatory of the Glasgow Declaration, building on its existing strategic sustainability initiatives and commitments.

The Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism is a catalyst for increased urgency about the need to accelerate climate action in tourism and to secure strong commitments to support the global goals to halve emissions over the next decade and reach Net Zero emissions as soon as possible before 2050.

Dirk Glaesser, Director Sustainable Development of Tourism, UNWTO, comments: “We are happy to count Radisson Hotel Group amongst the already more than 700 supporters of The Glasgow Declaration. Together we are mobilizing the industry to deliver effective climate action and reach Net Zero as soon as possible before 2050.

“To support this commitment, each signatory must deliver a concrete, up-to-date climate plan within 12 months, which is evident by Radisson Hotel Group’s detailed Net Zero Transformation.”

Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communication, Radisson Hotel Group, adds: “At Radisson Hotel Group we are serious about moving our company and its 1,100 hotels in operation and development on the path to Net Zero by 2050. The Glasgow Declaration expresses a clear direction of travel and overall vision for the industry. We activate our Net Zero Transformation by helping our hotels to progress on the journey, starting with the Hotel Sustainability Basics and leading to full decarbonization by 2050.”

RELATED NEWS