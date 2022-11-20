Chairman of United Airlines and sponsor of the National Grand Patron’s Unity Cup, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo taking the kick off at the final of the between RADA FC and ADEMS at the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. With him is former Super Eagles striker Dan ‘the bull’ Amokachi and Chairman of the Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, Chief Chinedu Ukatu

….As Kanu, Amokachi hail standard of game

By Solomon Nwoke

The Refrigerator and Air Conditioner Dealers Association (RADA) Lawanson, Lagos have emerged the Champions of this year’s Patron’s Cup of Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, an umbrella body of Major Markets Association in Lagos which ended at the weekend.

The soccer competition which started on October 9th through November 19, 2022 with 19 teams saw RADA beating the Plumbers International Market Odun-Ade, Lagos (ADEMS) 6 – 5 via penalty shootout after both teams played out 1-1 at full time.

RADA took the lead in the 15th minute through a powerful header from Bryan Chukwu to end the first half in there favour. On resumption of the second stanza, both teams raised their game to outwit the other, but it was ADEMS who got the better part of the second half when they equalised in dying minutes of the game through Onyema Ebere to end the regulation time at 1-1. Both teams converted all their first five penalty kicks, while RADA scored their sixth kick, ADEMS shot blank and fizzled out the game for the second place.

RADA carted home the star prize of One million and five hundred thousand naira (N1, 5000), gold medals and the giant trophy while, the runners up got a million Naira and silver medals. Destine Homes, Lagos Island were placed third and as well, got the sum of Five hundred thousand naira.

Two ex- internationals, Nwankwo Kani and Daniel Amokachi who were among the dignitaries that graced event and highly applauded the level of soccer artistry displayed by the teams in the final.

In his remarks, Kanu fulfilled his promise of donating football jerseys to the finalists and footballs which were donned by the two finalists.

” The truth is that we have to give credit to Prof. Obiora Okonkwo and the United Air Nigeria for the initiative because a lot of people are sitting at home not contributing anything. This is massive. When I came here, I thought it was going to be like ‘kick and follow ‘ football but, it’s totally different.



Like we saw, the teams played like professional football league teams which they are not and today, I am so very happy. This is just the first, there’s more to come because this is what unites the country and that’s what we’re doing”, said Kanu.

Also, Amokachi collaborated with Kanu and Prof. Okonkwo the Chairman of United Air Nigeria’s earlier remarks.



He said, ” this is a beautiful day, and I am honoured to be here beside Prof. Okonkwo and my good brother, Papilo. They both said something significant and believe me, the quality of soccer that we saw here Kanu and I were so amazed that we asked Pro. Okonkwo, ” are you sure that these boys are traders”, because the quality is amazing and that’s what we shoutall embrace and thank God for Nigeria is blessed when it comes to talents.



” Let’s hope that with what we have and have agreed on with the Patron comes to past by God’s grace. These talents need to be discovered the way they’ve been discovered now. We need to give them a platform to play in Nigerian league or play overseas “.

Earlier in his remarks, Prof. Okonkwo who’s also the Patron of Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association expressed satisfaction on the quality of the game. He said the visit by both Kanu and Amokachi has yielded a big result.

” What we have resolved is that out of these wonderful teams, we’re going to set up Ndigboamaka League in Lagos, to create a link where all these wonderful teams should be meeting at regular basis and I can assure you that we have earmarked up to 10 players who can make it to the top. So, I am really excited that we are achieving our purpose of this competition and whatever we’re doing here does not have any political colouration. We’re just here to enjoy ourselves with soccer “, he said.

