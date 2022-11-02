Fashion model and Beauty influencer, Queen Gloria Akosa is not just grateful for turning 29, today November 2, 2022, she is excited that her biggest dream of becoming a fashion and beauty entrepreneur will come true soon.

Queen Gloria Akosa is a co-founder of Fagio Agricultural Nigeria Limited, a company that deals with agricultural produce from farming to final consumers. Added to the agro business which she says she owns with her brother, Akosa is also putting the final details to unveiling her Hair and Beauty business place, QueenAkosa Empire.

Though, Akosa is a Law graduate from the Northern American University, Houdegbe, Benin Republic, she stated that she have always been in love with fashion and beauty. “I studied Law like my other siblings. My dad being the first lawyer in the family wanted all his children to become lawyers. So it was like a rule that we all followed. I am happy that now I can do what I have always loved, which is fashion, Beauty, entertainment.”

The Anambra state beauty, started building her career in modeling a few years back, though she said she has not gotten to the level where her big dream is, she is presently touring Europe, traveling from Paris to Italy, taking courses to better improve herself in fashion.

