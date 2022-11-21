American author Morgan Freeman and Qatari youth Ghanim Al Muftah

Qatari youth Ghanim Al Muftah recited a Quranic verse at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2022 World Cup on the grounds of Al-Bayt Stadium, Qatar on Sunday.

Al Muftah, in the ceremony of the World Cup, had a dialogue with the renowned American actor Morgan Freeman.

It was the first time a Quranic recitation featured in the opening ceremony of the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

The 20-year-old Qatari recited verse 13 of Surat Al-Hujurat:

يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَـٰكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍۢ وَأُنثَىٰ وَجَعَلْنَـٰكُمْ شُعُوبًۭا وَقَبَآئِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوٓا۟ ۚ إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ أَتْقَىٰكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ خَبِيرٌۭ

Translation— O humanity! Indeed, We created you from a male and a female, and made you into peoples and tribes so that you may ˹get to˺ know one another. Surely the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous among you. Allah is truly All-Knowing, All-Aware.

In the dialogue, Freeman replied, “I now see that what unites us is more than what separates us…How can we perpetuate harmony more and more:”

Then, the Qatari Goodwill Ambassador replied, “With tolerance and respect, we can live together under one roof.”

“You are welcome in this tent and everyone is welcome,” Ghanim Al Muftah faced Morgan.

