FIFA, the world’s governing body of football, has announced an agreement that will enable Palestinians and Israelis to share the same flights to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA said that they met with representatives from the World Cup and Israel’s ministries of foreign affairs and sports to “finalize plans that will enable Israelis and Palestinians to attend matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022.”

Through the agreement, direct charter flights will temporarily operate between Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and Hamad International Airport in Doha.

An airline “with existing landing rights in Qatar” will operate the flights during the FIFA world cup.

FIFA said that they will need a registered fan ID required for entry into Qatar during the tournament as well as a valid flight ticket to travel to and from the gulf state.

“Consular services for Israeli citizens will be provided in coordination with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a designated privately-operated international travel company based in Doha,” FIFA said.

Palestinians will be guaranteed access to consular services at the Palestinian embassy in Doha.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of the agreement, stating that the international body is delighted that an agreement has been reached for Israeli and Palestinian fans to visit Qatar and attend the matches.

“With this deal, Israelis and Palestinians will be able to fly together and enjoy football together,” he said. “I would like to thank our Israeli, Palestinian and Qatari counterparts for helping to make this happen.

